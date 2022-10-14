Chris Woakes hopes he has done enough to earn T20 World Cup place

Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes has endured an injury-riddled past few months but is now eyeing a place in England’s line-up for their opening match at the T20 World Cup next weekend.

After a busy schedule last winter, Woakes was restricted to just one appearance – in Warwickshire’s second XI – over the English summer and underwent an operation on his left knee in late July.

Woakes admitted he had a difficult time watching England’s Test and limited-overs sides from afar but he has put in encouraging performances on his comeback, first in Pakistan and now Australia.

Chris Woakes played just one game in the English summer (Jason O’Brien/PA)

While his three wickets in the third and final T20 between England and Australia were in vain after an abandonment due to rain in Canberra, the 33-year-old Woakes is contented to be back playing.

“When you get past 30 you don’t want to miss any cricket,” he said.

“Earlier in your career, you have breaks and you quite enjoy them whereas this time round it felt like I was missing opportunities to be playing for England.

“It has been a tough six months, both physically with my knee and then mentally as well. I watch a lot of cricket, it’s not always best for you when you’re not going to be around the team.

“It’s just satisfying to be back amongst the squad and back playing for England. I’m just thoroughly enjoying it.”

Jos Buttler hit top form in between rain showers in Canberra (Nick Potts/PA)

Jos Buttler’s 65 not out off 41 balls formed the backbone of England’s 112 for two on Friday night in a fixture that was reduced to 17 then 12 overs after two downpours at the Manuka Oval.

Australia’s reply got off to the worst possible start, losing Aaron Finch and Mitch Marsh from the first two balls of their Duckworth-Lewis-Stern adjusted run-chase of 130 as Woakes took centre stage.

Woakes snared Glenn Maxwell in his next over to collect T20-best figures of three for four before the third deluge of the night proved terminal as Australia finished on 30 for three from 3.5 overs – well behind on DLS but with seven more balls still needed to be bowled to constitute a result.

England walk away with a confidence-boosting 2-0 series win over the defending world champions in the shortest format and will now head to Brisbane for a warm-up against Pakistan at the Gabba on Monday.

They then travel to Perth for their first World Cup assignment against Afghanistan next Saturday, with Woakes hoping his new-ball skills and all-round credentials can push him ahead of his rivals for a spot.

“When I have batted I’ve shown what I can do, so that might be something that gives me the nod,” he said. “It’s something I’ve always had in my locker, batting down the order.

“The batting line-up is pretty much set, I think, bowling we could go a number of different ways. Hopefully I’ve done enough. (Taking three wickets on Friday night) won’t have hurt.

“I try to keep it as simple as possible. Generally in T20 if you can get an early wicket then you’re on the front foot as a bowler.

“The powerplay can then become quite a nice place to bowl rather than a tricky one. Obviously if you don’t take wickets it can be a horrible one.”

Chris Woakes has urged England to draw a line under their T20 series win over Australia (Jason O’Brien/PA)

While England seem to be hitting their straps ahead of the World Cup, Woakes insisted they must park their series win over Australia and focus on the challenges ahead.

“It’s always good to beat Australia,” Woakes added. “But we know we can’t think that just because we’ve won this series we’ll dominate the World Cup. It’s important that we reset.

“We beat Australia in the last World Cup (last year) and they went on to win the tournament and that’s how T20 cricket can be.