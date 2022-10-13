Hundred hero with leadership potential – a closer look at Will Jacks

Will Jacks

England called up two uncapped players for their forthcoming Test tour of Pakistan, with Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks brought in as all-round options.

But while Livingstone is an established part of both white-ball teams, Jacks is a newcomer on the scene having received his international debut in last month’s T20 tour of Pakistan.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things you may not know about the 23-year-old.

Starter for 10

8⃣ fours1⃣1⃣sixes including six in an over@wjacks9' 100 in 25 balls against @lancscricket ? pic.twitter.com/HKwfv4RXfq — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) March 21, 2019

Jacks first came to prominence back in 2019, when he cracked an astonishing 25-ball century in a 10-over pre-season warm-up match against Lancashire in Dubai. He took a particular liking to Red Rose spinner Stephen Parry, smashing him for a maximum six sixes in an over. Jacks would have claimed the record for fastest ton in representative cricket had the game been officially recognised.

The class of 2018

A dream come true making my debut and receiving my cap from @CurranSM tonight ?? A great win to top off a special evening #97 ??????? pic.twitter.com/ZeXRaa4b01 — Will Jacks (@Wjacks9) September 23, 2022

Jacks was a star player in the England Under-19 squad that took part in the youth World Cup four years ago. His captain in that tournament was Harry Brook, who is also part of the Pakistan tour. Jacks made 102 against Canada and topped England’s bowling averages with seven wickets at 21.57. The first member of that party to gain full international recognition was Tom Banton, who has played six ODIs and 14 T20s but looks to have fallen down the pecking order.

Big words from Batty

Gareth Batty, pictured, talked up Will Jacks (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former England spinner Gareth Batty, now Surrey’s head coach, made a surprising call earlier this summer when he pushed Jacks up the pecking order as the Brown Caps’ first-choice slow bowler. He leapfrogged Amar Virdi, who was picked to tour India with the Test squad not long ago, and also the up and coming Dan Moriarty. But Batty saw enough in Jacks to believe he could be the new Moeen Ali – a verdict the national selectors have now echoed. Batty said: “Skill-sets and development, there are parallels there, there really are. I don’t say this lightly. If we are saying that we want Will to emulate Moeen Ali, then we are asking a lot of him because Moeen is a wonderful cricketer, worldwide there aren’t many who can do what he can do. We’re asking a lot of him, which possibly shows where I’m coming from with the perception that he’s our lead spinner right now.”

Hundred Hero

Jacks hit a century in The Hundred (Steven Paston/PA)

Jacks holds the record for the highest score in The Hundred. After two seasons there have been just two centuries in the 100-ball format, with Birmingham Phoenix youngster Will Smeed the first to reach the landmark on August 11 when he made 101 not out. With the seal finally broken, Jacks followed suit just three days later with 108 in Oval Invincibles’ win over Southern Brave. He hit 10 fours and eight sixes along the way.

Leadership potential

? Here’s your Surrey team for the Quarter Final vs @YorkshireCCC Captain Will Jacks has won the toss & has elected to bowl first. #SurreyCricket pic.twitter.com/5vUa5s7tiE — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) July 6, 2022