Wales’ World Cup exit is ‘incredibly tough to take’ – boss Gemma Grainger

It hurts now and our hearts may be broken. But to feel this pain shows how far we've come.

Together, this will make us Stronger.

For us. For them. For her.

For the record breakers. For the history makers. For Cymru. ❤️#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/XSaUAhILw7

— Wales ??????? (@Cymru) October 11, 2022