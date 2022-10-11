Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Emma Raducanu splits from coach Dmitry Tursunov

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Russian has left to work with another player and Raducanu will now focus on her fitness with Andy Murray’s former conditioning coach Jez Green.

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu is searching for her fifth coach in 16 months after her relationship with Dmitry Tursunov came to an end.

The PA news agency understands Raducanu wished to continue with Tursunov, but the Russian decided to leave to work with another player.

The 19-year-old enjoyed some promising results under Tursunov, including reaching the semi-final of the Korea Open in Seoul last month.

US Open – Day Two – USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Emma Raducanu is targeting a return from a wrist injury (PA Wire)

However she has continued to suffer injury setbacks, retiring midway through her last-four clash with Jelena Ostapenko with a glute injury and withdrawing from last week’s Transylvania Open with a wrist problem.

To that end, Raducanu is set to prioritise working with Andy Murray’s former fitness coach Jez Green as she targets a return at the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Glasgow in December.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News