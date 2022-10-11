Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birthday wishes for a Manchester United and England great – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Sir Bobby Charlton celebrated his 85th birthday.

Sir Bobby Charlton
Sir Bobby Charlton

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 11.

Football

Happy birthday to Sir Bobby.

Yves Bissouma sent a message of support to Enock Mwepu.

Chelsea enjoyed a pre-match walk in Milan.

The Lionesses looked back to Euro 2022.

And heard how it inspired the nation.

Liverpool were back on the training pitch.

Manchester City gave Erling Haaland a rest.

Wayne Rooney had a message for DC United supporters.

Cricket

A day off with the boys for Virat Kohli.

Boxing

Joe Calzaghe remembered his first world title.

Barry McGuigan reminisced, on his late brother’s birthday.

Rugby League

The World Cup is almost here.

Formula One

Lando Norris picked up some extra points for cuteness.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News