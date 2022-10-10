On this day in 2013: Sachin Tendulkar announces international retirement

Cricket – Lord’s Bicentenary Match – MCC v Rest of the World – Lords

Sachin Tendulkar announced his intention to retire from international cricket following his 200th Test against the West Indies.

Since making his international debut in 1989 as a fresh-faced 16-year-old, the ‘Little Master’ went on to become the all-time leading run-scorer in Tests and one-day internationals.

The only player to register 100 international centuries, Tendulkar hit a record 15,921 Test runs during his career, at an average of 53.78.

Sachin Tendulkar became the first man to amass 100 international centuries (Anthony Devlin/PA)

In a short statement on the Board of Control for Cricket in India website, Tendulkar wrote: “All my life, I have had a dream of playing cricket for India.

“I have been living this dream every day for the last 24 years. It’s hard for me to imagine a life without playing cricket because it’s all I have ever done since I was 11 years old.

“It’s been a huge honour to have represented my country and played all over the world. I look forward to playing my 200th Test Match on home soil, as I call it a day.”

Sachin Tendulkar fell just short of 16,000 Test runs (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Tendulkar made his international debut against Pakistan in Karachi in November 1989 and made the first of his Test centuries in his ninth match against England at Old Trafford the following year.