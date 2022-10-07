Notification Settings

Cantona ready for a fight and Alonso begins new job – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Chris Froome was also excited to go back to Japan.

Eric Cantona

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.

Football

Eric Cantona was ready for a scrap.

Xabi Alonso the manager.

Eddie Nketiah enjoyed his Thursday night.

Bruno Fernandes reflected on victory.

And Casemiro.

Georginio Wijnaldum was in good spirits.

Cycling

Chris Froome is excited to go back to Japan.

Snooker

Mark Williams kept fans updated with his travel progress.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen prepared with a cheeky Nando’s.

Formula One

Lando Norris was ready for action in Japan.

Tennis

New shoes for Coco.

UK & international sports

