Andrew Flintoff’s ‘Field of Dreams’ cricket documentary to return

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff’s ‘Field of Dreams’ cricket documentary has been commissioned for a new four-part follow-up series by the BBC after the success of the first edition.

The 44-year-old Ashes winner, who played for Lancashire and featured in 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20s for his country, was tasked with untapping local cricket talent in his hometown of Preston.

The series proved to be a big hit as, not only did it build a cricket team from scratch, it also helped to transform the lives of some of his players and the local area.

? Here's some good news to kick off your Friday – Freddie Flintoff's (@flintoff11) Field of Dreams is coming back for a second series!Read more ➡️ https://t.co/XWyi7LqZby pic.twitter.com/vDekaGINu8 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) October 7, 2022

Filming captured the journey of local lads Sean, Ben and Adnan, the latter a teenager from Afghanistan who was granted asylum in the UK after the documentary had finished and trained with Lancashire’s youth team.

Flintoff told the BBC: “Working with the boys was one of the most incredible experiences of my life but the work is not finished yet!