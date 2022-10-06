Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walker’s fitness update and Norris’ new wheels – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Current and former Tottenham players paid tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone after his death aged 61.

Kyle Walker and Lando Norris
Kyle Walker and Lando Norris

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.

Football

Kyle Walker reacted to having surgery.

Current and former Tottenham players paid tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone after his death aged 61.

Aymeric Laporte had a laugh.

European wins for Chelsea and Manchester City.

Rio Ferdinand sang Jude Bellingham’s praises.

Declan Rice cleared things up.

Cricket

Virat Kohli headed Down Under.

Motor Racing

Lewis Hamilton felt inspirational.

Lando Norris’ new wheels.

Mick Schumacher got in the Japanese spirit with a special cherry blossom helmet.

Rugby Union

England are World Cup ready.

Golf

Ian Poulter was loving life out on the course.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News