Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald selected for UCI Track Cycling Championships

Katie Archibald, left, and Laura Kenny

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald have been selected in a star-studded Great Britain team for the UCI Track Cycling Championships in France next week.

Olympic gold medallist Kenny has not competed since the Commonwealth Games, where she won gold but admitted afterwards she needed to take a break.

Kenny will be part of the British Cycling team in Saint Quentin en Yvelines though and joining her is Toyko 2020 madison partner Archibald.

Archibald was forced to miss out on the home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after a succession of injuries.