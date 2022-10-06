Conor Benn’s fight with Chris Eubank Jr postponed after failed drug test

Conor Benn

Conor Benn’s fight against Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday has been officially postponed after Benn tested positive for a banned substance, co-promoters Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing have announced.

Eddie Hearn and Kalle Sauerland have conceded defeat in their attempts to stage the catchweight meeting at the O2 in defiance of The British Boxing Board of Control declaring it was “prohibited” and “not in the interests of boxing”.