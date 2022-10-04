Captain Leah Williamson out of England squad due to injury

Leah Williamson has withdrawn from England's squad after suffering an injury in training (Adam Davy/PA).

England captain Leah Williamson has withdrawn from the squad ahead of the friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic after suffering an injury.

The Football Association confirmed Williamson was to leave the group and return to Arsenal for rehabilitation having picked up the unspecified issue in training and undergone assessment.

It had already been announced that fellow defender Lucy Parker had returned to West Ham after being injured in Sunday’s League Cup match at London City Lionesses.

Leah Williamson has withdrawn from the England squad. She will now return to the club for further assessment. — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 4, 2022

Lotte Wubben-Moy, another Arsenal defender, and Manchester United forward Nikita Parris have been added to the squad.

The departures of Williamson and Parker follow that of United striker Alessia Russo, who pulled out due to injury on Monday.