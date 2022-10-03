We’re not going to play a game – Hearn warns Fury over Joshua fight

Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has told Tyson Fury to stop playing games in negotiations for a prospective all-British world heavyweight title fight.

Fury has repeatedly set new deadlines for Joshua’s team to sign contracts after offering his rival the bout via his social media channels last month.

Hearn has maintained that a broad agreement has been reached – including a 60-40 purse split in favour of Fury – but that he will not be rushed over the legal complexities of the contract.

?️ "We're not going to play a game!" – @EddieHearn talks the latest on Fury vs AJ ⤵️ — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) October 3, 2022

Hearn said in a video on his Matchroom Promotions Twitter feed: “It’s still there, open to discussions.

“But we’re not going to play a game with a bloke who’s coming out telling AJ it’s off and then he’s a dosser and he’s got to sign it, etc.

“Have your fight if you want to fight someone else, and we’ll do our thing, and we’ll see what happens.”

Tyson Fury is impatient to return to the ring (Nick Potts/PA)

Fury made the offer to Joshua after his plans for a unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk were scuppered when the Ukrainian said he would not fight again this year.

Joshua recently lost his rematch with Usyk and was expected to make a more low-key comeback but was quick to accept Fury’s offer in principle.

However, Fury has continued to express frustration with the negotiations, saying last week: “I had a bet with Frank (Warren, promoter) that it didn’t matter what we offered you, you would not take this fight.