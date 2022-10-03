Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season

Gracias Totales ??

The Argentine striker, Gonzalo Higuaín has announced today that he will retire and conclude his stellar career at the end of the 2022 MLS season.

Don’t miss Higuaín’s final two regular season matches at #DRVPNKStadium this week! https://t.co/KlMGxvqX5c pic.twitter.com/mg9xY7Mbp2

— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 3, 2022