Yalemzerf Yehualaw recovers from fall to win London Marathon women’s race

TCS London Marathon 2022

Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw recovered from a fall to win the women’s race at the London Marathon.

Yehualaw appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining but recovered to rejoin the leading pack.

The 23-year-old came home in 2 hours 17 minutes and 25 seconds – the third fastest time at the event – as defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei, of Kenya, had to settle for second.

London debutant Amos Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, won the men’s race.

The 30-year-old Kenyan clocked 2:04.39 ahead of Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase with Bashir Abdi of Belgium in third.

The first Briton home was 28-year-old Weynay Ghebresilasie, who was born in Eritrea but qualified to represent Great Britain last year.

Ghebresilasie finished ninth in a new personal best time of 2:11:57, followed closely by compatriot Philip Sesemann.