West Brom Women listen to their players and change colour of shorts to navy

UK & international sportsPublished:

There were concerns about players wearing white while on their periods.

West Bromwich Albion v Everton – Premier League – The Hawthorns

West Brom Women have made the decision to change the colour of their shorts due to concerns in the squad about wearing white while on their periods.

The FA National League Northern Premier Division outfit announced the change from white to navy shorts on Thursday following a full consultation with their playing group.

Albion revealed they will wear their new navy shorts for the first time in this weekend’s fixture with Brighouse Town and ensure future home kits follow a similar format of not using white shorts with the issue highlighted by the Lionesses’ during the summer.

“Albion Women will wear navy shorts with their home kit for the remainder of the 2022/23 season and beyond,” a club statement read.

Captain Hannah George welcomed the move, adding: “It’s great that the club are supporting our change to navy shorts.

“Representing the club professionally and looking smart in the kit is really important to us. This change will help us to focus on our performance without added concerns or anxiety.”

West Brom head coach Jenny Sugarman said: “It’s our job as staff to find every percentage point we can to support our players to perform at their best.

“I’m proud the club have supported the decision to switch to navy shorts for our female players.

“It’s another sign of the continued integration of the women’s team across the club and recognition of a progressive and inclusive culture.”

