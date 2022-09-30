Mark Allen through to Cazoo British Open semis after win over Mark Selby

Mark Allen moved into the Cazoo British Open semi-finals with a 5-3 victory over former world champion Mark Selby.

Selby, who posted a maximum 147 break during his win against Jack Lisowski on Thursday, recorded two more centuries.

But he met his match in Allen, who followed up a 143 break in frame three by closing out the contest with a run of 126.

Allen is chasing the seventh title of his professional career, and he installed himself as clear favourite by knocking out Selby a day after eliminating Judd Trump.