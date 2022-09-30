Greggs re-imagines footballers as baked goods – Friday’s sporting social

A Greggs store in Sheffield

Football

Erling Haaland as a sausage roll and Bukayo Saka as sausage, bean and cheese melt.

Greggs menu as Premier League footballers – thread ? — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) September 30, 2022

Sausage Roll ? Erling Haaland Inevitable. Unsurpassed. Makes you feel bad for the rest. Never misses pic.twitter.com/Es5uUpng6J — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) September 30, 2022

Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt ? Bukayo Saka A bit of everything in one perfect package. Loved by everyone pic.twitter.com/eizcyprEnM — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) September 30, 2022

Gary Neville met the man of the moment.

Jamie Carragher sent a warning to Manchester United fans.

It’s quite complimentary to Martinez! Man United fans are very touchy with my opinions on their players at the minute, I told you all Ronaldo was a bad signing & Pogba couldn’t play CM, you should start listening ? https://t.co/4FR6khlvfv — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 30, 2022

Marcus Rashford picked up an award.

Happy to win Premier League Player Of The Month, thanks to my teammates and all the staff that have made this possible. ? pic.twitter.com/4jNWizoncC — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 30, 2022

Cricket

Warwickshire did the unthinkable.

Stuart Broad celebrated a successful season.

Tennis

Serena Williams pondered puppies.

I figured out the perf gift/ surprise for me… a puppy! I love animals. I like kittens too… but I’m scared of cats. What kind of big dog is best and does not shed? — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 30, 2022

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was promoting.

Snooker

Snooker continued to enjoy Mark Selby’s treble on his way to a 147.