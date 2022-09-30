Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Greggs re-imagines footballers as baked goods – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Serena Williams pondered a new dog, while snooker player David Grace gave us a song.

A Greggs store in Sheffield
A Greggs store in Sheffield

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 30.

Football

Erling Haaland as a sausage roll and Bukayo Saka as sausage, bean and cheese melt.

Gary Neville met the man of the moment.

Jamie Carragher sent a warning to Manchester United fans.

Marcus Rashford picked up an award.

Cricket

Warwickshire did the unthinkable.

Stuart Broad celebrated a successful season.

Tennis

Serena Williams pondered puppies.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was promoting.

Snooker

Snooker continued to enjoy Mark Selby’s treble on his way to a 147.

All apart from previous high break holder David Grace, that is.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News