Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tyson Fury gives Anthony Joshua a new deadline but demands ‘get it signed today’

UK & international sportsPublished:

A December bout between the British heavyweight rivals is on the cards.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury claimed there are no more roadblocks for a proposed world heavyweight title showdown against Anthony Joshua but insisted his British rival had to sign the fight contract on Thursday.

Fury’s initial deadline of 5pm on Monday came and went without a deal being finalised for a December 3 bout, despite main terms including a 60-40 purse split in the WBC champion’s favour being agreed.

While it was thought the hold-up was down to the broadcasters, Fury says he was persuaded to carry on negotiations by promoter Frank Warren and asserted BT Sport, DAZN and ESPN have come to a resolution.

But Fury has issued another ultimatum, having first issued the challenge earlier this month despite Joshua losing three of his last five fights, including back-to-back defeats against Oleksandr Usyk.

“Joshua, the ball is really in your court,” Fury said on his social channels. “If you’re a man and you’ve got any sort of dignity and pride about you, you’ll get this contract signed today.

“This is it, there is no more days, weeks, months. You’ve had the contract now for over two weeks and you still haven’t signed it.

“I’m chucking you a massive bone but I know I can punch your face in so I’m willing to give you an opportunity.

“There’s nothing more to do, everyone is happy, get your team on to mine, they will be available all day, like they’ve been available for the last two weeks. Get this contract signed today.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News