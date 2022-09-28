Pep Guardiola’s heartwarming surprise – Wednesday’s sporting social

People going into stadiums & think it’s acceptable to throw a banana…Authorities don’t care!I’ve got my own kids waking up saying, “u seen that banana thrown at Richarlison!” ?

Vini Jr. last Week, @richarlison97 this week! Supporting you bro ❤️https://t.co/SgAl1jrk4L pic.twitter.com/Jn6B1OKuo2

— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 28, 2022