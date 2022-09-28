Notification Settings

Football rumours: Lionel Messi will ‘snub PSG’ and opt for summer move

UK & international sportsPublished:

The superstar forward has struggled with the Ligue 1 giants in recent times.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi

What the papers say

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is set to leave PSG this summer on a free transfer, the Daily Star reports via Beteve and Miquel Blazquez. The 35-year-old forward had initially signed with the Ligue 1 giants for two seasons in 2021 but has struggled in recent times.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports via Kicker that Tottenham striker Harry Kane remains Bayern Munich’s number one transfer target despite the German giants failing to close a deal with the 29-year-old last summer. But Bayern are adamant about prising the England captain from Spurs after losing striker Robert Lewandowski, 34, to Barcelona.

Leicester City’s James Maddison during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Leicester City’s James Maddison (John Walton/PA)

Elsewhere, Newcastle are preparing to make their third bid for Leicester midfielder James Maddison, The Times reports. The Magpies’ two previous offers of £40m and £45m for the 25-year-old have both been turned down.

And Metro writes that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been urged by former Old Trafford goalkeeper Ben Foster to join Manchester United when he leaves the German club. It comes after Manchester City and Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the 19-year-old, who is already considered one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA Europa League Group E match at Old Trafford, Manchester
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal have claimed the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar was interested in leaving Manchester United for them, the Daily Mirror writes.

Christian Pulisic: Calciomercato reports via the Daily Express that Chelsea will not lower their asking price of £31m for the 24-year-old winger amid interest from Juventus.

