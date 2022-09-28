Notification Settings

Arsenal reach Champions League group stage with victory over Ajax

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Gunners put in an acomplished display in stormy conditions in the Dutch capital.

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema sent her side through to the Champions League group stage

Arsenal booked their spot in the group stages of the Women’s Champions League with a 1-0 win at Ajax.

The tie was finely poised after last week’s 2-2 draw in London, but Vivianne Miedema gave the Gunners victory in Amsterdam, sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The Gunners put in an acomplished display in stormy conditions in the Dutch capital and could have led in the opening 20 minutes but Stina Blackstenius shot straight at the Ajax goalkeeper.

Miedema showed her class and settled any nerves six minutes into the second half as she struck home in style, finding the corner from 20 yards after a dynamic drive towards goal.

The Dutchwoman could have added a second soon after but her shot was well saved by Lize Kop.

The Gunners had a scare in the final 20 minutes when Tiny Hoekstra stabbed wide from close range after good work by Nadine Noordam.

But Jonas Eidevall’s side survived and put their name in the hat for Monday’s group stage draw.

UK & international sports

