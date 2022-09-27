Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former England midfielder Fabian Delph announces retirement

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 32-year-old played in the Premier League for Leeds, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton.

Burnley v Everton – Premier League – Turf Moor
Burnley v Everton – Premier League – Turf Moor

Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement.

The 32-year-old made 204 Premier League appearances for Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Leeds and won 20 international caps.

Delph’s contract with the Toffees expired in the summer after injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances over the last two seasons.

“So today I announce my retirement with nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this beautiful game has given me,” he posted on Instagram.

“Massive shout out to my family, friends, players and staff from the amazing clubs I have been fortunate enough to represent as well as the support I have had from the fans.”

Delph was a back-to-back Premier League champion with Manchester City in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News