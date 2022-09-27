Everton confirm departure of Allan to Al Wahda for undisclosed fee

Everton’s Allan

Everton have confirmed the departure of midfielder Allan to Abu Dhabi-based side Al Wahda after paperwork on the deal was finalised.

The United Arab Emirates Pro League club announced the arrival of the 31-year-old on Sunday but it could not be rubber-stamped until the formalities had been completed.

Everton will receive an undisclosed fee for the Brazilian, who has not played a single minute of football for Frank Lampard’s side this season, as the UAE transfer window is open until next week.