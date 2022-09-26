Worcester suspended from all competitions after failing to meet RFU deadline

Worcester have been suspended from all competitions with immediate effect

Worcester have been suspended from all competitions with immediate effect after they failed to meet a Rugby Football Union deadline requesting proof of insurance cover and funding for the club’s monthly payroll.

The RFU also wanted evidence of a “credible plan to take the club forward” by 5pm on Monday.

Worcester fans wave flags outside Sixways (David Davies/PA)

But the crisis-hit Warriors have not responded to those requests, and their season has now been plunged into cold storage, with Worcester men’s and women’s teams both suspended.