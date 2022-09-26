Seven Poland fans arrested following incidents at Wales match

#ARRESTS l 7 away fans were arrested at last night’s Wales V Poland game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

4 of the 7 arrests were for possession of pyrotechnic devices. These individuals remain in police custody. https://t.co/gkpyWNHs0b#WALPOL pic.twitter.com/lHy753Iq1e

— South Wales Police Cardiff (@SWPCardiff) September 26, 2022