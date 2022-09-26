Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Everton set a benchmark with West Ham win – Frank Lampard

UK & international sportsPublished:

It was the Toffees’ first victory of the campaign.

Everton v West Ham United – Premier League – Goodison Park
Everton v West Ham United – Premier League – Goodison Park

Everton manager Frank Lampard has told his players they cannot afford to let their standards drop having now recorded their first win of the season.

The 1-0 victory over West Ham immediately before the international break followed four successive draws and lifted the Toffees away from the bottom three.

Having only avoided relegation in their penultimate match last season, Lampard is keen to avoid being dragged into another battle.

“The reality is we’ve now set a standard which means whoever comes into the team has to deliver defensively and make us hard to beat,” he wrote in a post to fans on Everton’s website.

“If you’re hard to beat in this league, you give yourself a chance and we’ve shown that so far this season. That’s something we just cannot lose.

“We are setting standards now that we have to maintain.

“We’ve got to understand as well that we’ve got new players in and that means it takes time to get fluidity to our game.

“At the moment, though, we’re at the start of our process moving forward and the West Ham win gave us three important points, especially after we deserved more from our previous matches.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News