Allan leaves Everton for Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda

Everton midfielder Allan has joined Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda on a two-year deal after falling out of favour at Goodison Park.

The 31-year-old, who arrived from Napoli in the summer of 2020 as one of Carlo Ancelotti’s signings, has not played a single minute of football for Frank Lampard’s team this season.

He was deemed surplus to requirements after the arrivals of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Amadou Onana and as a result a deal was struck to allow him to join the UAE Pro League club.