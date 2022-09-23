Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mansfield change kick-off time to tackle energy prices

UK & international sportsPublished:

Stags are due to face Walsall next month.

Mansfield have rearranged the kick-off for their game against Walsall at Field Mill next month
Mansfield have rearranged the kick-off for their game against Walsall at Field Mill next month

Mansfield have brought forward their kick-off for next month’s home Sky Bet League Two game against Walsall in a bid to tackle escalating energy costs.

The fixture was originally scheduled for 3pm but will now kick off at 1pm as the Stags bid “to mitigate the forthcoming, considerable increase in energy bills”.

The club said: “As part of these efforts, the earlier kick-off time will enable the club to discern whether significant savings can be made on floodlight usage and other energy costs.

“Moreover, following the trial of this change in kick-off time, the club will be able to better determine whether an earlier kick-off on a Saturday would have an affect on prospective attendances.”

A survey carried out by football reform group Fair Game over the last fortnight revealed 63 per cent of 40 clubs polled – including 12 English Football League teams – said they would consider earlier kick-offs to help reduce energy bills.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News