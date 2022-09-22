Notification Settings

Worcester’s game against Newcastle to go ahead after troubled club meet deadline

UK & international sportsPublished:

There still remains a very realistic possibility it will be their last match in the Premiership.

Worcester are facing administration due to debts of over £25million

Worcester’s clash with Newcastle at Sixways on Saturday will take place after the financially-stricken club met all the conditions needed to stage the Gallagher Premiership fixture.

The Rugby Football Union has confirmed that Worcester have met the Thursday 12pm deadline for proving they are able to host their second home match of the season in the face of debts exceeding £25million.

However, there remains a very realistic possibility it will be their last match in the Premiership amid a warning from the RFU that they will be suspended from all competitions on Monday if they are unable to demonstrate a credible plan for lifting Sixways out of crisis.

