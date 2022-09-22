Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal in farewell match

Roger Federer

Roger Federer will play the final match of his career partnering Rafael Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup.

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg granted the 20-time grand slam champion his wish to compete alongside his oldest and greatest rival.

Federer and Nadal, a 22-time major winner, will face Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World at London’s 02 on Friday night at around 9pm.

Earlier in the evening Andy Murray, making his debut at the Ryder Cup-style event, will take on Australia’s Alex De Minaur.