Harry Kane is ticking over as KP predicts showdown – Thursday’s sporting social

England’s Harry Kane during a training session

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 22.

Football

Harry Kane joined TikTok.

I’ve joined TikTok! ? Go have a look and give me a follow here – https://t.co/Tyr00dKTp3 pic.twitter.com/8bLefjoJFB — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 22, 2022

Gary Neville celebrated.

John McGinn got his goal.

Former Newcastle favourite Rob Lee recalled the day he was the new kid in Toon.

Wow!!! 30 years ago today, a fresh faced me with 2 absolute Newcastle icons #loveit pic.twitter.com/C3cNYnv8DL — Rob Lee (@7RobLee) September 22, 2022

While Liverpool remembered the goal exploits of Robbie Fowler.

#OnThisDay in 1993, @Robbie9Fowler scored his first of 183 goals in Red ?? pic.twitter.com/l9bUYlcOaO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 22, 2022

Spain’s top flight reminded everyone about the quality of a former Barcelona and Real Madrid player.

?⚽️ The boy who came from Brazil and changed the world… ??? ? Happy birthday O Fenômeno. Happy birthday, @Ronaldo!#LaLigaSantander | #LaLigaHistory pic.twitter.com/qtotHrPvPy — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) September 22, 2022

Motor Racing

AlphaTauri had some good news.

Tennis

Andy Murray enjoyed himself.

Roger Federer thanked Bjorn Borg.

So proud to be able to call you a friendThanks for everything. ? #Borg pic.twitter.com/nsPPnvevtN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 22, 2022

And ‘Pistol’ Pete Sampras.

Miss you Pistol. Your video means the ? to me. Thank you. https://t.co/Oy55Hd7La2 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 22, 2022

Rafael Nadal was ready.

An honor and a real pleasure @rogerfederer ?? https://t.co/HMVnl1Iu9b — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 22, 2022

What a shot!

Shot of the month? ??? https://t.co/pHLzVVBfcY — Magda Linette (@MagdaLinette) September 22, 2022

Cricket

KP made a bold prediction.

I think we’re all being setup into what’s going to be golfs BIGGEST ever showdown in the coming year or two. LIV v PGA hosted at Augusta! ? — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) September 22, 2022

Stuart Broad was out on the course.

David Warner made a fan’s day.

Special week for Kate Cross.

Special week of cap presentations ??????? Congrats on your debuts @AliceCapsey & FK. And a 50 up for @Sophecc19 ?? Thanks for your lovely messages ❤️ Playing for England is always special, even if results don’t go your way. We are a young group that is learning ? pic.twitter.com/iMJR5bIm3k — Kate Cross (@katecross16) September 22, 2022