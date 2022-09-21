Notification Settings

England unveil new kits ahead of World Cup – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Ted Lasso made FIFA.

Bukayo Saka, John Stones and Harry Kane
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 21.

Football

New kits for England.

Ted Lasso is in the game!

Charlie Adam hung up his boots.

Players geared up for international duty.

Thiago Alcantara – always a Bavarian.

A proud moment for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cricket

Mark Wood had a new fade.

Darts

Gerwyn Price was buzzing.

Rugby Union

George North bigged up his friend’s removal service after moving house.

Rugby League

Rob Burrow plugged his mate Kevin Sinfield’s autobiography.

Boxing

Carl Frampton put men’s mental health in Northern Ireland in the spotlight.

Frank Bruno with the seasonal quandary.

Ricky Hatton wished his mate well.

Athletics

Katharine Merry was feeling positive on her 48th birthday.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal was in danger of getting left behind.

Golf

Tiger Woods was excited.

