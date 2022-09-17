Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sam Underhill ruled out of England’s autumn fixtures with shoulder injury

UK & international sportsPublished:

The flanker faces 12 weeks on the sidelines.

Sam Underhill
Sam Underhill

Flanker Sam Underhill is set to miss England’s autumn Tests because of a shoulder problem that requires surgery.

The Bath forward, who has won 29 caps, is expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks.

And such a spell out of the game would mean the 26-year-old not being available for England’s November appointments with Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

Sam Underhill
England flanker Sam Underhill will undergo shoulder surgery (Mike Egerton/PA)

Underhill suffered concussion during England’s second Test victory over Australia in Brisbane two months ago, and he was ruled out of the series decider a week later.

“Sam Underhill is to undergo surgery on a shoulder issue,” Bath said.

“The operation will see the Bath Rugby back-row forward sidelined for approximately 12 weeks.”

Underhill’s absence is a blow for England head coach Eddie Jones as the countdown to next year’s World Cup in France continues to gather pace.

Eddie Jones
England head coach Eddie Jones (Mike Egerton/PA)

Openside flanker Underhill started the World Cup final when England lost to South Africa in 2019, and Jones will hope to see him fit and firing for the Guinness Six Nations Championship later this season.

Bath, meanwhile, confirmed that three times-capped England prop Beno Obano has undergone knee surgery, although no timescale has been put on his recovery.

“The club can also confirm Beno Obano’s knee injury required surgery, which was successful,” Bath added.

“He will now begin his rehabilitation with the Bath Rugby medical staff.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News