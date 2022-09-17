Sale overcome early red card to brush aside Bath

Sale Sharks overcame an early red card for prop Nick Schonert to beat Bath 37-20 and claim their second Gallagher Premiership victory of the season.

Schonert was sent off after just nine minutes by referee Christophe Ridley for a head-high challenge on Bath lock Dave Attwood.

Sale spent 10 minutes of the final quarter reduced to 13 players after replacement prop Ross Harrison was sin-binned, but Bath could not capitalise.

The Sharks posted tries by wing Tom O’Flaherty, hooker Akker van der Merwe, flanker Tom Curry, who made his first appearance since suffering concussion during England’s summer tour of Australia and scored just two minutes after going on, and Jono Ross.

Fly-half Robert du Preez kicked three penalties and four conversions for a 17-point haul as Sale followed up last weekend’s win against Northampton with another impressive bonus-point triumph.

Wing Joe Cokanasiga and full-back Tom de Glanville scored second-half tries for Bath, with Piers Francis converting both touchdowns and booting two penalties.

But, after finishing bottom of the Premiership last season, Bath have started the campaign under new head of rugby Johann van Graan with successive defeats, underlining the huge rebuilding job that he faces.

Flanker Wesley White made his Bath debut among five changes following last weekend’s narrow defeat against Bristol, with England backs Cokanasiga and Jonathan Joseph among those returning to action.

England lock Jonny Hill was handed a first Sale start following his move from Exeter and flanker Curry also featured.

It took Sale just four minutes to open their account after impressive handling and running angles stretched Bath’s defence in all directions, before O’Flaherty touched down from close range and Du Preez converted.

But the Sharks suffered a major blow only five minutes later when Schonert was red-carded.

Francis opened Bath’s account through a 25-metre penalty, although that was immediately cancelled out by a long-range Du Preez strike.

A second Francis penalty brought Bath back to four points adrift, but Sale struck with a second try after 25 minutes.

Prop Simon McIntyre’s brilliant reverse pass created a huge gap in Bath’s defence, and the supporting Van der Merwe powered his way over the line for a score that Du Preez converted to make it 17-6.

Despite their numerical advantage, Bath struggled to impose any authority on the game, while their discipline also let them down.

And Du Preez did not require a second invitation to take his opportunities, kicking two further penalties as Sale opened up a 17-point interval lead.

Bath had to make inroads early in the second period and Cokanasiga obliged with a 43rd-minute try after he was sent clear by centre Cameron Redpath, with Francis’ conversion taking the home side into double figures.

But Sale were soon back in the driving seat, as Curry touched down just two minutes after going on as a substitute and Du Preez’s conversion left Bath 30-13 adrift.

The home side exerted a lengthy spell of scrum pressure five metres from Sale’s line and Ridley awarded Bath five successive penalties before yellow-carding Harrison.