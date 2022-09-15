Roger and out: Tributes for ‘a champion in every sense of the word’

Roger,

Where do we begin?

It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.

We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many. pic.twitter.com/VDWylKvW86

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 15, 2022