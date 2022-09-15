Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Emma Raducanu suffers injury scare in Portoroz defeat

UK & international sportsPublished:

Raducanu had her left thigh heavily strapped during the three-set loss.

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu suffered another injury scare in a disappointing defeat by Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam at the WTA tournament in Portoroz.

Raducanu took a wild card into the low-key Slovenia event and was the top seed but fell to a 7-5 0-6 6-3 defeat in the second round.

The British number one began well and opened up a 5-3 lead in the first set over qualifier Friedsam, who is ranked down at 213, although she has been a top-50 player.

Raducanu then lost four games in a row and began to look uncomfortable in her movement.

She took a medical timeout at the end of the first set and had her left thigh heavily strapped but breezed through the second set only to come up short in the decider.

Raducanu, who is due to play in South Korea next week, saw her ranking plummet to 83 following her first-round US Open loss, but she should regain a few spots courtesy of Monday’s win over Dayana Yastremska.

Jodie Burrage was also beaten in the second round, losing 7-5 6-1 to Katerina Siniakova, but Katie Swan reached the first WTA Tour quarter-final of her career with a 7-6 (5) 6-2 victory over Anastasia Gasanova at the Chennai Open.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News