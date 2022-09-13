GB Davis Cup team ‘arguably the best we have had’, says Andy Murray

Great Britain’s Andy Murray cheers the team on

Andy Murray feels Great Britain have the strength in depth needed to make a real impact on the Davis Cup – whether or not that sees him back on the court in Glasgow.

Murray, 35, is set to feature in the tournament for the first time since 2019 as he looks to help Britain qualify from Group D, where they will face the United States, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan, to reach the finals in Malaga in November.

Wimbledon semi-finalist Cameron Norrie is ranked eighth in the world, with Dan Evans at 25, although rising star Jack Draper is absent through injury.

Dan Evans ?? on the strength of British tennis for the upcoming #DavisCup Finals Group Stage ? #DavisCup | #USOpen | @the_LTA — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 2, 2022

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski are ranked first and third in the doubles, having both reached the final of the US Open with their respective playing partners.

It remains to be seen just how Murray, who helped Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015, will be utilised by team captain Leon Smith over the course of the three matches, which start against the USA on Wednesday afternoon.

But, regardless of how much, or little, game time Murray sees in Glasgow, the former world number one intends to remain very focused on the job at hand.

Congratulations @joesalisbury92 & @RajeevRam on becoming only the 2nd team in the Open Era to successfully defend the @USOpen men’s doubles title pic.twitter.com/xTfVLRKBqR — LTA (@the_LTA) September 9, 2022

“It is arguably the best that we have had in terms of the depth and the amount of options that we have got,” Murray said.

“Even some of the players that aren’t here just now would have probably actually played in previous teams – like Jack Draper, who is top 50 in the world and he certainly would have been a big part of previous teams and he is not here.

“For Leon, it is probably (the best) in terms of the options that he has got, that doesn’t necessarily make it easier for him, but I think it is a good place to be and we can share the load between us all.”

Murray added: “Obviously it is a slightly different situation than it would have been five or 10 years ago when I was playing Davis Cup, but the job remains the same.

“You have to be ready whenever you are called upon to go out there and perform as best as you can and try and get wins for your team.

“I am fully aware of the situation that the team is in just now. I don’t expect to play. Everyone that is sitting up here deserves the opportunity to compete.

“If I don’t play at all, I trust the players that go out there will go and do a great job and win matches for us.

Fired up for the @DavisCup in my Dad’s home town Glasgow. Hope to see you come out and cheers the boys on! ⚡️ get you tickets —> @the_LTA pic.twitter.com/fTA9aCFltG — Cameron Norrie (@cam_norrie) August 15, 2022

“All of us want the same thing. The goal is the same for everyone – just try and be the best team-mate that you can, support everyone and, if you get called upon, go out there and give it your best and try and get some wins.”

Norrie feels the British squad can take momentum from an impressive run of results on the ATP Tour into the Davis Cup.

“All of us are playing close to some of our best tennis and are in-form players, especially Joe coming off winning US Open and Neal losing in the final there,” he said.

“Everyone is kind of playing top, top level at the moment. We have great depth in the squad and it has just been a lot of fun.”

Leon Smith (centre) guided Great Britain to Davis Cup success in 2015 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Team captain Smith maintains there can be no room for complacency as Britain look to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

“In terms of how we progress, it is a really tricky group, a really tough group, really really close,” Smith said.

“I know the guys are coming off good summers and practise really, really well, but other nations are strong.”

All the teams come together at the @DavisCup as tennis pays its respects to Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/c4AiekI5XB — LTA (@the_LTA) September 13, 2022

There will be a minute’s silence at the start of each day’s play at the Emirates Arena as mark of respect to the Queen, who died last Thursday.

The British team will wear black armbands or ribbons during their matches.