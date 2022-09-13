Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer

UK & international sportsPublished:

One proposed offer for the 37-year-old was worth £211m-a-year.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo could be weighing up a move to Saudi Arabia, according to the Daily Mirror. Citing The Athletic, the paper says the 37-year-old is reconsidering an offer that he previously turned down from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia. The deal was worth an incredible £211m-a-year.

Manchester United v Arsenal – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Manchester Evening News reports Marcus Rashford leads a wealth of United players who could all leave Old Trafford next June when their contracts end. Luke Shaw, David de Gea, Diogo Dalot and Fred are all on the verge of exiting the Red Devils, though the club can still trigger a clause to extend all their deals by another year.

The Sun says Brighton are set to open up contract talks with midfielder Moises Caicedo in an effort to keep him from following Graham Potter to Chelsea.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
N’Golo Kante in action for Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

N’Golo Kante: The Athletic reports the 31-year-old midfielder has turned down a new two-year deal from Chelsea.

Daniel Iversen: Stoke are keen on a move for the Leicester goalkeeper, according to the Daily Mirror.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News