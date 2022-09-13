Notification Settings

Everton sign former Leicester goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on short-term contract

Published:

The Toffees have brought in the 37-year-old to boost their goalkeeping department following injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan.

Eldin Jakupovic in action for Leicester

Everton have announced the signing of former Leicester goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a short-term contract.

Jakupovic, who won his sole Switzerland cap in 2008, was a free agent after leaving Leicester in the summer to end a five-year spell with the club.

England stopper Pickford suffered a thigh injury in Everton’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool on September 3 and is set to be out until after the forthcoming international break.

And Lonergan is expected to be sidelined for the next few weeks as he recovers from a knee issue.

The Goodison Park outfit also have Asmir Begovic in their squad.

