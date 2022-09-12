Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek lead new generation of tennis stars

Carlos Alcaraz

The combined age of men’s and women’s world number ones Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek is the fourth-youngest in rankings history, PA analysis shows.

The new US Open champions – aged 19 and 21 respectively – are the youngest pairing to top the rankings since Marcelo Rios (22) and Martina Hingis (17) in August 1998.

John McEnroe/Tracy Austin (Aug 11, 1980) – 39 years 54 days Jim Courier/Monica Seles (Feb 10, 1992) – 39 years 246 days Marcelo Rios/Martina Hingis (Mar 30, 1998) – 39 years 275 days Carlos Alcaraz/Iga Swiatek (Sep 12, 2022) – 40 years 234 days Marat Safin/Martina Hingis (Nov 20, 2000) – 40 years 349 days

Alcaraz became the youngest world number one in the history of men’s tennis by lifting his maiden Grand Slam title on Sunday, while Swiatek cemented her status as the world’s best with her second major of the year and third overall on Saturday.

This is the first time since January 2004 that the players at the top of the men’s and women’s rankings are both aged under 22.

Changing of the guard

Serena Williams lost in the US Open third round against Ajla Tomljanovic, in what is set to be her final singles match (John Minchillo/AP)

The combined age of the men’s and women’s number ones has hovered around 60 for much of the past decade, because of the dominance of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

With Williams retiring at the US Open, Nadal losing in the fourth round, and Djokovic and Federer absent, victories for the youthful Alcaraz and Swiatek point to a bright future ahead.

The tournament saw a record attendance of 776,120 during the two weeks of the main draw, up by 5.2 per cent on the 2019 mark (737,872).

While Williams’ retirement captured much of the early attention, the interest was sustained through the second week by a series of enthralling, high-quality encounters between the game’s next generation of stars.

Congratulations @carlosalcaraz and to you @CasperRuud98 as well! What a ride! ? — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 12, 2022

Alcaraz defeated 21-year-old Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals, 24-year-old Frances Tiafoe in the semis and 23-year-old Casper Ruud in the final.

His match against Sinner was among the finest in US Open history, lasting five hours and 15 minutes and finishing just before 3am local time.

Meanwhile, Swiatek beat three top-10 players back-to-back to win the women’s title, culminating in a straight sets victory over the new world number two Ons Jabeur in the final.

On the path to greatness

Carlos Alcaraz is enjoying a similar level of success as a teenager to Rafael Nadal (Sean Dempsey/PA) (PA Archive)

By lifting the US Open title on Sunday, Alcaraz became the youngest Grand Slam winner since Nadal at the French Open in 2005.

The Spanish right-hander is ahead of his compatriot’s rivals Djokovic and Federer at the same age.

Djokovic won his first major at the 2008 Australian Open when he was 20, while Federer did so at Wimbledon 2003 aged 21.

Iga Swiatek is a three-time major winner at the age of 21 (Matt Rourke/AP)

Swiatek is further along in her development – the Pole is the first female player to win three Grand Slam titles before her 22nd birthday since Maria Sharapova.