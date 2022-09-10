Sport pays its respects to the Queen as the action resumes

England players observe a minute’s silence on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval

Sport paid its respects to the Queen on Saturday as the action resumed on the field of play.

On day three at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, a two-minute period of silence was impeccably observed with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee at 9.50am.

Spectators were also able to watch on big screens as the King was formally proclaimed as monarch at the Accession Council.

Two-minute period of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II was impeccably observed during 2nd rd @BMWPGA at Wentworth pic.twitter.com/sTxMF7A0la — Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) September 10, 2022

At the Kia Oval, the England and South Africa players joined staff and spectators to honour the late monarch ahead of the start of play.

The two sides lined up on the outfield to observe a minute’s silence before soprano Laura Wright led them in the national anthem of South Africa, Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika, and then God Save the King.