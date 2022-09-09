Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen

Here, the PA news agency looks at matches and events which have been affected by the news.

Football

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

All Premier League and English Football League games this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect.

All games in the Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship and Women’s FA Cup have also been postponed this weekend.

The Scottish Football Association announced the postponement of all professional games over the course of the weekend, while all football in Northern Ireland and Wales is also off.

Cricket

Friday’s play between England and South Africa men at the Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, did not take place.

Rugby Union

Following the decision by the Premiership Rugby board, #BristolBears can confirm that tonight’s fixture against Bath Rugby has been postponed. The game will now be rescheduled for Saturday, September 10th (5.30pm KO). Full details ? — Bristol Bears ? (@BristolBears) September 9, 2022

Both games in the opening round of Gallagher Premiership fixtures on Friday night have been postponed.

The west country derby between Bristol and Bath at Ashton Gate, plus Sale’s home clash with Northampton, will be rearranged, with Bristol versus Bath now taking place on Saturday.

Premiership Rugby confirmed that four matches scheduled for the weekend will go ahead as planned. Champions Leicester’s trip to Exeter, London Irish versus Worcester and Newcastle against Harlequins will take place on Saturday, along with Gloucester hosting Wasps on Sunday.

On Thursday Northampton’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens was postponed.

The Scottish Rugby Union postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Rugby League

The RFL postponed Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, but the first Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds will go ahead as it is taking place in Perpignan, France.

The PA news agency understands Saturday’s Super League play-off between Huddersfield and Salford will go ahead as planned.

Golf

Play was suspended for the day at the BMW PGA Championship on Thursday and there was no play on Friday.

Formula 1

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Horse racing

British racing remains in mourning today regarding the death of Her Majesty The Queen. As an ongoing mark of respect it has been determined that, alongside the cancellation of fixtures on 8 and 9 September, all racing will also be cancelled tomorrow, Saturday 10 September. pic.twitter.com/7COzAMCUnL — British Horseracing Authority (@BHAHorseracing) September 9, 2022

The final day of the Cazoo St Leger Festival at Doncaster has been switched to Sunday after the British Horseracing Authority announced the cancellation of Saturday’s fixtures as “an ongoing mark of respect”.

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned. The BHA also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – were cancelled.

Athletics

Both the Great North Run and Parkrun events will continue this weekend as scheduled. Organisers cancelled the Great North Run’s 5k sister event on Friday but Sunday’s half marathon will go ahead.

Cycling

A further update from the @AJBell Tour of Britain. pic.twitter.com/EVl3Wr9WRh — AJ Bell Tour of Britain ?? (@TourofBritain) September 8, 2022

Friday’s Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

Boxing