US Open day 11: Iga Swiatek lines up Ons Jabeur for final clash in New York

I Ieft everything out there last night, but it wasn’t meant to be. The atmosphere was something special that I’ll never forget.

This one hurts, but back to work & onto the next. @carlosalcaraz , congrats, it was an incredible battle! Good luck for the rest of the tournament?? pic.twitter.com/r6wSr3Lnbt

— Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) September 8, 2022