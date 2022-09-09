Thomas Frank insists only something special would tempt him away from Brentford

Thomas Frank is "very happy" at Brentford

Thomas Frank insists it would require “something crazy special” to tempt him away from Brentford amid links with the vacant Brighton job.

The Dane arrived in English football as a relatively unknown quantity but his reputation has rocketed after he ended the Bees’ 74-year top-flight exile in 2021 before making a mark on the Premier League.

Divisional rivals Brighton are seeking a new head coach following Graham Potter’s departure to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Brentford boss Frank is among a host of potential candidates connected with the Seagulls but, while discussing Potter’s move to Stamford Bridge, suggested he would not be interested in that particular post.

“Looking from the outside – because I can’t know what Graham was thinking and I might think differently – it’s balancing doing a top job as he was at Brighton and then your ambitions,” said the 48-year-old Frank.

“He had the chance to walk into one of the biggest clubs and see if he could create his magic there too, which I am convinced he will do.

“A lot of it in that situation depends on the club who is approaching you. When it is a club of that magnitude and size, then maybe there is a chance to create something.

“I wouldn’t even say it is necessarily more special than what he did at Brighton, because what he created there was very special.

“But perhaps more to match yourself against the best in the world year after year, not trying to get a mid-table position.

“Trying to win the Premier League and win the Champions League, I guess that’s the challenge.

“I am in a position here where I am very happy at Brentford. I am focusing on that every single day.