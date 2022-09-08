Sir Lewis Hamilton thoughts with ‘real fighter’ Queen amid serious health fears

The Queen, left, and Sir Lewis Hamilton, right

Sir Lewis Hamilton said his thoughts are with the Queen amid serious health fears for the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

The Queen, 96, is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Speaking ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, seven-time Formula One world champion Hamilton, who was knighted last year, said: “It is definitely concerning. She has been such a strong leader for such a long, long time and so resilient.

Lewis Hamilton has given a message of support to The Queen. pic.twitter.com/IoGkBZ7z7e — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 8, 2022

“I know she has always been a real fighter, so my thoughts are with her, and the family, and my prayers are with them. I am hoping for better news soon.”

Buckingham Palace said in a statement issued at 12.32pm on Thursday the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the future king, the Prince of Wales, and second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, cleared their diaries to dash to the Queen’s Scottish Highlands home.