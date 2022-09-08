Fury waits for AJ and Alcarez’s incredible shot – Thursday’s sporting social

Not once said Liverpool got it massively wrong in the transfer market & I’m not being wise after the event! Everyone knew LFC needed/wanted a midfielder, Klopp, club, fans. They tried for Tchouameni & couldn’t get Bellingham right now. Keep up with the click bait ? https://t.co/F3EyfSKmWJ

— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 8, 2022