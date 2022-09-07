Serge Aurier becomes Nottingham Forest’s 22nd signing of the summer

Serge Aurier

Nottingham Forest have made former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier their 22nd signing of the summer, subject to visa approval.

The Ivory Coast right-back will provide competition for Neco Williams as Forest boss Steve Cooper continues to add strength in depth to his squad.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Serge Aurier, subject to Visa approval. ✍️#NFFC | #PL — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 7, 2022

In a statement, Forest said they were “delighted” with the capture of Aurier, who made 24 appearances for Villareal last season as they reached the Champions League semi-finals.