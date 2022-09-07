Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Horse scares Carragher and Chelsea sack Tuchel – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Anthony Joshua stayed on top of business.

Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7.

Football

Eyebrows were raised over Chelsea’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel.

Reece James said goodbye.

Jamie Carragher got a fright.

Beth Mead was feeling grateful.

Georgia Stanway reflected on a job well done.

Tariq Lamptey was all set to represent Ghana.

Tennis

Caroline Garcia enjoyed an emotional night in New York.

Ons Jabeur met Andy Roddick.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua stayed on top of business.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen and Jason Roy enjoyed their day on the golf course.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News