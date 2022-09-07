Football rumours: Wolves look to former England striker Andy Carroll

RB Leipzig will make a decision soon on Domenico Tedesco’s future. The board is considering Marco Rose as main candidate in case Tedesco will be fired, a serious possibility. ?⚪️? #RBLeipzig

Talks will continue in the next hours and days. pic.twitter.com/m5QrHeNKX5

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2022